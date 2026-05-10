About Antenne Trier

About Antenne Trier

About Antenne Trier

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hits and pop to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on CITYRADIO TRIER 88.4 from Radiogroup. It is ranked no. 1302 on our top list from our listeners. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. CITYRADIO TRIER 88.4 streams a balanced mixture of music and moderations. All contents are provided in German.

