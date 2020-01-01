Radio Logo
11 Stations from Trier

CITYRADIO TRIER 88.4
Trier, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Liechtenstein
Trier, Liechtenstein / Pop
Rockland Radio - Trier
Trier, Germany / Rock
SWR4 Trier
Trier, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
GERMANYROCK
Trier, Germany / Rock
Soulfunky Radio
Trier, Germany / Disco, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
Crazy's Hit Radio
Trier, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
djex-tc
Trier, Germany / Minimal
just_the_best_music
Trier, Germany / Hard Rock
radioclubing
Trier, Germany / Electro
schlagerexpress-fm
Trier, Germany / Hits, Schlager

Radio frequencies in Trier

bigFM
106.4
DASDING
91.7
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
94.3
Rockland Radio - Trier
105.8
RPR1.
102.9
SWR1 Rheinland-Pfalz
94.9
SWR2
89.4
SWR3
98.2
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
98.8