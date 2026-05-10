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ANTENNE KOBLENZ

RockHitsPop
ANTENNE KOBLENZ
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About ANTENNE KOBLENZ
(94)

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GermanRhineland-PalatinateGermanyRockHitsPop
ANTENNE KOBLENZ: Frequencies
Koblenz-Rauental 98 FM
Koblenz/Bendorf (Vierwindenhöhe) 98.9 FM
Neuwied 98 FM
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