Top 40 & Charts
Antenne Frankfurt 95.1 is the new radio station for Frankfurt and the whole metroplis with breaking News and weather information.
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts Pop
About Radio Frankfurt 95.1

Antenne Frankfurt 95.1 is the new radio station for Frankfurt and the whole metroplis with breaking News and weather information.

Station website

App

Radio Frankfurt 95.1: Frequencies

Frankfurt (Oder)/Booßen 99.3 FM