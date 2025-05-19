Open app
Radio Stations
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Blues
Rock
Soul
Playing now
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Similar Stations
The 1920 Network
Chesterpeak, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
Aardvark Blues FM
West Columbia, Blues
Blues Music Fan Radio
Blues
WPFW 89.3 FM
Washington D.C., Blues, Jazz, Talk
Jazz Radio - Blues
Paris, Blues, Jazz
Radio Swiss Jazz
Basel, Blues, Chillout, Jazz
61 Blues
Chicago, Blues
WKKC 89.3 FM
Chicago, Blues, Gospel, Soul
Blues Radio
Athens, Blues, Hits, Rock
1940s Radio
Bristol, Big Band, Blues, Jazz
Southern Soul Network Radio
Blues, R'n'B, Soul
KHUG 97.5 FM
Blues, Hits, Rock
Americana Boogie Radio
Salem, Blues, Country, Rock
Music City Roadhouse
Nashville, Blues, Rock
Buddy Guy Radio Legends
Chicago, Blues, Rock
About RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
(75)
Station website
German
Kassel
Hessen
Germany
Blues
Rock
Soul
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock: Podcasts in Family
Nothing Else Matters! Der Metallica-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
Let there be Rock – der AC/DC Podcast
Music, Music History
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll: Der Rolling Stones-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Feuer Frei! Der Rammstein-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
We Will Rock You! Der Queen-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
Run to the Hills! Der Iron Maiden-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Tattoo Tales – Der RADIO BOB! Tattoo Podcast
Music
Die größten Rocksongs – Storys zu den Hymnen
Music, Music Commentary, Music History
30 Jahre DONOTS: Grand Podcast Slam
Music, Society & Culture, Music Interviews
Met & Moshpit: Der Mittelalter-Rock Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
True Crime Tracklist – Verbrechen in der Rockmusik
Music, True Crime, Music History
MUD, BLOOD AND BEER - Der Emil Bulls Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Rodeo Radio – der BossHoss Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Auf der Platte – der THW Kiel Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Sports
FACE OFF: Der Eishockey-Podcast der Kassel Huskies und RADIO BOB!
Sports, Hockey
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock: Stations in Family
RADIO BOB! BOBs Punk
Kassel, Punk
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rock Oldies
Kassel, Rock
RADIO BOB! Best of Rock
Kassel, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Queen-Stream
Kassel, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! national
Kassel, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Gothic
RADIO BOB! BOBs 80er Rock
Kassel, 80s, Rock
RADIO BOB! Metallica
Kassel, Heavy Metal
RADIO BOB! Classic Rock
Kassel, Classic Rock
RADIO BOB! Hair Metal
Kassel, 70s, 80s, Heavy Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection
Kassel, Hard Rock, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Kassel, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Metalcore
RADIO BOB Ska
Kassel, Cumbia, Punk, Ska
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal
Kassel, Heavy Metal
More stations from Hessen
planet radio black beats
Bad Vilbel, Hip Hop, R'n'B
RADIO BOB! BOBs Punk
Kassel, Punk
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rock Oldies
Kassel, Rock
RADIO BOB! Best of Rock
Kassel, Rock
hr3
Frankfurt am Main, Pop
hr1
Frankfurt am Main, Classic Rock, Pop
FFH Summer Feeling
Bad Vilbel, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO BOB! BOBs Queen-Stream
Kassel, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! national
Kassel, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Rock
Ballermann Radio
Wetter, Schlager
planet radio the club
Bad Vilbel, Electro, Hip Hop, House, R'n'B
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Gothic
hr-iNFO
Frankfurt am Main
RADIO BOB! BOBs 80er Rock
Kassel, 80s, Rock
HIT RADIO FFH
Bad Vilbel, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO BOB! Metallica
Kassel, Heavy Metal
RADIO BOB! Classic Rock
Kassel, Classic Rock
freestyle
Ostheim, Electro
RADIO BOB! Hair Metal
Kassel, 70s, 80s, Heavy Metal
planet radio
Bad Vilbel, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection
Kassel, Hard Rock, Rock
harmony 80er Synthie Pop
Bad Vilbel, 80s, 90s
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Kassel, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Metalcore
RADIO BOB Ska
Kassel, Cumbia, Punk, Ska
oldies
Frankfurt am Main, Oldies
planet radio nightwax
Bad Vilbel, Electro, House
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal
Kassel, Heavy Metal
RADIO BOB! Death Metal
Kassel, Heavy Metal
hr4
Frankfurt am Main, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
