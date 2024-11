About RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hard rock and rock to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection for the age group 45-54. In our users' charts, RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection comes in at no. 1438. Here the listeners are offered a lot of thirty-seven streams. Here on RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection you get to hear a lot of music with almost no interruptions. The moderation is in German.