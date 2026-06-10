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Pop
Classic Rock
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hr1
About hr1
About hr1
About hr1
(620)
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Station website
German
Frankfurt am Main
Hessen
Germany
Pop
Classic Rock
hr1: Frequencies
hr1: Frequencies
hr1: Frequencies
Bad Hersfeld 88.9 FM
Großer Feldberg 94.4 FM
Hardberg 90.6 FM
Heidelstein 104.8 FM
Hoher Meißner 99 FM
Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe 94.3 FM
Sackpfeife (Biedenkopf) 91 FM
Wiesbaden/Gustav Stresemann Ring 98.3 FM
Würzberg 88.1 FM
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Generated: 10/6/2026 - 2:48:58 AM
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hr1
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