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hr1

PopClassic Rock
hr1
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About hr1
(620)

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GermanFrankfurt am MainHessenGermanyPopClassic Rock
hr1: Frequencies
Bad Hersfeld 88.9 FM
Großer Feldberg 94.4 FM
Hardberg 90.6 FM
Heidelstein 104.8 FM
Hoher Meißner 99 FM
Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe 94.3 FM
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