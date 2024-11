About alles-volksmusik

You need the newest hits from german folklore and schlager in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? alles-volksmusik, the station from laut.fm, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group über 65. On the list of the most popular stations, alles-volksmusik comes in at no. 1742. The aim of this radio is to keep the listeners well entertained. The language is in German.