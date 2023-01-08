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Radio 2000

OldiesSchlagerGerman Folklore
Radio 2000
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About Radio 2000
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From German schlager hits to German folklore music and oldies.

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GermanBruneckTrentino-Alto AdigeItalyOldiesSchlagerGerman Folklore
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