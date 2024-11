About DELUXE MUSIC RADIO

You need beautiful melodies from 80s and soul in order to wake up in the morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on DELUXE MUSIC RADIO from HIGH VIEW. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1089 on our top list. With no less than thirteen streams there's never a dull moment. The emphasis on DELUXE MUSIC RADIO is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The language is in German.