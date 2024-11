About RADIO PSR 80er

Synthpop once brought fresh beats on European dance floors and helped bands such as Depeche Mode or Eurhythmics gain international popularity. If it wasn’t the Synthpop-Hymn “Sweet Dreams” that made people dance, they were either imitating Michael Jackson’s thriller choreography or searching the sky for the missing 99 red balloons. Tune into RADIO PSR’s 80s-Mix and listen to the most successful chart breakers of Synthpop, New Wave, R&B and the New German Wave.