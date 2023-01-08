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Radio Dresden

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Radio Dresden
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About Radio Dresden
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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from pop and oldies to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the BCS Broadcast Sachsen's top station Radio Dresden, for the age group 25-34. The rank no. 740 on our top list is occupied by Radio Dresden. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with seven streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also a good portion of information is on Radio Dresden's plate. The language is in German.

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GermanDresdenSaxonyGermanyPop
Radio Dresden: Frequencies
Dresden-Gompitz 91.1 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 103.5 FM
Freiberg/Hauptpostamt 104.2 FM
Freital 107 FM
Meißen/Korbitz 107.5 FM
Pirna/Neundorf 96.4 FM
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