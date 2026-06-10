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MDR SPUTNIK

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MDR SPUTNIK
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About MDR SPUTNIK
(636)

MDR SPUTNIK, the program of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing alternative and pop and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 867 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of ten podcasts and eight streams. MDR SPUTNIK streams an even mixture of music and moderations. All information is provided in German.

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GermanHalle (Saale)Saxony-AnhaltGermanyPopChartsHits
MDR SPUTNIK: Frequencies
Halle/Petersberg 104.4 FM
Jerichow 90.5 FM
Klötze 100.7 FM
Magdeburg/Frohser Berg 105.2 FM
Naumburg 93.1 FM
Salzwedel/Schäferberg 105 FM
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