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ENERGY Sachsen

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ENERGY Sachsen
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About ENERGY Sachsen
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ENERGY Sachsen, the program of NRJ for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and is the most favorite among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On the list of the most popular stations, ENERGY Sachsen comes in at no. 969. With a total of forty-two streams there's never a dull moment. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

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GermanLeipzigSaxonyGermanyPop
ENERGY Sachsen: Frequencies
Chemnitz-Reichenhain 97.5 FM
Döbeln 98.3 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 100.2 FM
Freiberg/Hauptpostamt 96.4 FM
Grimma 93.3 FM
Hoyerswerda 87.6 FM
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