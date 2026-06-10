About ENERGY Sachsen

About ENERGY Sachsen

About ENERGY Sachsen

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ENERGY Sachsen, the program of NRJ for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and is the most favorite among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On the list of the most popular stations, ENERGY Sachsen comes in at no. 969. With a total of forty-two streams there's never a dull moment. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

