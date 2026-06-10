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HITRADIO RTL Dresden

Oldies80s90s
HITRADIO RTL Dresden
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About HITRADIO RTL Dresden
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For stress relief there is nothing better for you than 80s and 90s? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the BCS Broadcast Sachsen's top station HITRADIO RTL - Dresden, for the age group 25-34. In our users' hit parade, HITRADIO RTL comes in at no. 624. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package with twelve streams. No matter if news or music, HITRADIO RTL provides you witheverything you need. All contents are provided in German.

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GermanDresdenSaxonyGermanyOldies80s90s
HITRADIO RTL Dresden: Frequencies
Auerbach-Schöneck (Vogtland) 106 FM
Chemnitz/Geyer 105.4 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 105.2 FM
Leipzig-Wiederau 106.9 FM
Löbau/Schafberg 105.6 FM
Oschatz/Collmberg 104.7 FM
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