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About Radio Chemnitz
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What about getting in a happy mood with hits and pop? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the BCS Broadcast Sachsen's top station Radio Chemnitz, for the age group 35-44. In our top list, Radio Chemnitz comes in at no. 1923. With a total of seven streams you are always and anywhere on track. Not only music but also a good portion of information is on the schedule of Radio Chemnitz. All contents are provided in German.
Radio Chemnitz: Frequencies
Chemnitz-Reichenhain 102.1 FM
Flöha 99 FM
Limbach-Oberfrohna 107.3 FM
Neukirchen (Erzgebirge) 95.8 FM
Zschopau 91.7 FM