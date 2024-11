About R.SA - Oldieclub

Be it rock legends such as the Rolling Stones, the Beatles or the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis - R.SA Oldieclub holds the best of the past decades. Pay “Respect” to Aretha Franklin, dance Chubby Checker’s “Twist” but be careful with Cooper’s “Poison”. Tune into R.SA Oldieclub and discover all long-forgotten tracks of the last century!