About RADIO PSR 90er

RADIO PSR’s 90s-Mix holds the greatest hits of the 1990s –be it Eurodance, Britpop Techno or Boyband-Pop. If you want to sing along to Take That, dive into the Spice World again and know Dr. Alban, then tune into RADIO PSR’s 90s-Mix. 24 hours a day, 7 days a Week – RADIO PSR takes you back in time.