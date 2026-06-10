About FFH Die 90er

About FFH Die 90er

About FFH Die 90er

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from 90s to have a great start? FFH Die 90er, the station from Hit Radio FFH, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. It is ranked no. 1234 on our top list from our listeners. With no less than one podcast and twenty-one streams you'll never get bored. FFH Die 90er focuses on music and does not interrupt with comments or reports. It is presented in German.

