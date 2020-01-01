About RADIO PSR

Whether you’re young or old – RADIO PSR is the regional radio station for the entire family. RADIO PSR offers the best recipe for happiness. RADIO PSR is 100% Saxony, spiced with the Supermix for Saxony. The program offers high quality entertainment with the unique “Sinnlos-Telefon” or the distinctive “Sachsensongs” – both original creations of cult presenter and morning show host Steffen Lukas. And, in addition, the listeners are always a short time ahead of the rest, because all news are presented 5 minutes before the hour!