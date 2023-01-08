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RADIO PSR

Pop80s90s
RADIO PSR
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About RADIO PSR
(687)

Whether you’re young or old – RADIO PSR is the regional radio station for the entire family. RADIO PSR offers the best recipe for happiness. RADIO PSR is 100% Saxony, spiced with the Supermix for Saxony. The program offers high quality entertainment with the unique “Sinnlos-Telefon” or the distinctive “Sachsensongs” – both original creations of cult presenter and morning show host Steffen Lukas. And, in addition, the listeners are always a short time ahead of the rest, because all news are presented 5 minutes before the hour!

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GermanLeipzigSaxonyGermanyPop80s90s
RADIO PSR: Frequencies
Auerbach-Schöneck (Vogtland) 92 FM
Chemnitz/Geyer 100 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 102.4 FM
Leipzig-Wiederau 102.9 FM
Löbau/Schafberg 101 FM
Oschatz/Collmberg 98 FM
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