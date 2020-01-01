Radio Logo
RADIO PSR is 100 % Saxony along with the Supermix for Saxony.
Leipzig, Germany / 80s 90s Pop
About RADIO PSR

Whether you’re young or old – RADIO PSR is the regional radio station for the entire family. RADIO PSR offers the best recipe for happiness. RADIO PSR is 100% Saxony, spiced with the Supermix for Saxony. The program offers high quality entertainment with the unique “Sinnlos-Telefon” or the distinctive “Sachsensongs” – both original creations of cult presenter and morning show host Steffen Lukas. And, in addition, the listeners are always a short time ahead of the rest, because all news are presented 5 minutes before the hour!

RADIO PSR: Frequencies

Auerbach-Schöneck (Vogtland) 92 FM
Oschatz/Collmberg 98 FM
Chemnitz/Geyer 100 FM
Löbau/Schafberg 101 FM
Dresden-Wachwitz 102.4 FM
Leipzig-Wiederau 102.9 FM

RADIO PSR: Stations in Family

RADIO PSR
RADIO PSR Sommerhits
RADIO PSR 80er
RADIO PSR Relax
RADIO PSR Partymix
RADIO PSR Deutschpop Nonstop
RADIO PSR Chartbreaker
RADIO PSR 90er
RADIO PSR Sachsensongs
RADIO PSR Rock
RADIO PSR Sinnlos-Telefon
RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits
RADIO PSR 2000er
RADIO PSR 90er Dance