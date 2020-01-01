Radio Logo
Leipzig, Germany / Pop Oldies 80s 90s
RADIO PSR
HITRADIO RTL - Dresden
MDR SACHSEN Dresden
ENERGY Sachsen
Radio Dresden
Radio Leipzig
MDR JUMP
Radio Chemnitz
MDR Aktuell
R.SA - Oldieclub
R.SA - Ostrock
Radio Brocken

About R.SA - Live

R.SA – With Böttcher & Fischer is the radio station that offers all the legendary songs from the 60’s and 70’s, catchy records of the 80’s and the best of German music. But not only the music is legendary, but also the morning show host: Thomas Böttcher and Uwe Fischer are pioneers of the Saxon radio and best known among the radio presenters of the state. The duo mixes all the ingredients a cheerful radio channel needs: information, a most charming chitchat with the listeners and the famous music expert Lutz Stolberg, who guarantees the best music selection.

Station website

R.SA - Live: Stations in Family

R.SA - Live
R.SA - Oldieclub
R.SA – Disco
R.SA – Das Beatles Radio
R.SA - Maxis Maximal
R.SA - Ostrock
R.SA - 80er Disco
R.SA - Rockzirkus
R.SA - 80er Hits
R.SA – Schlager
R.SA - 60er Oldies
R.SA - 70er Oldies
R.SA – Country
R.SA - Weihnachtsradio