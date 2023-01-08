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R.SA - Live

PopOldies80s90s
R.SA - Live
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About R.SA - Live
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R.SA – With Böttcher & Fischer is the radio station that offers all the legendary songs from the 60’s and 70’s, catchy records of the 80’s and the best of German music. But not only the music is legendary, but also the morning show host: Thomas Böttcher and Uwe Fischer are pioneers of the Saxon radio and best known among the radio presenters of the state. The duo mixes all the ingredients a cheerful radio channel needs: information, a most charming chitchat with the listeners and the famous music expert Lutz Stolberg, who guarantees the best music selection.

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GermanLeipzigSaxonyGermanyPopOldies80s90s
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