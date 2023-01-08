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Radio Leipzig

PopHits
Radio Leipzig
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About Radio Leipzig
(131)

For relaxing there is nothing better than hits and pop? Radio Leipzig, the station from BCS Broadcast Sachsen, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1222 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a variety of eight streams. It is presented in German.

Station website
GermanLeipzigSaxonyGermanyPopHits
Radio Leipzig: Frequencies
Borna 99.5 FM
Grimma 90.9 FM
Leipzig-Holzhausen 91.3 FM
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