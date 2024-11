About RADIO PSR Sachsensongs

The Saxon dialect is “famous” all over the world. Most singers would simply love to sing their songs in Saxon. RADIO PSR does the impossible: Listen to RADIO PSR Sachsensongs to hear famous songs sung in the Saxon dialect. Legendary radio host Steffen Lukas gives his voice and his Saxon dialect to current chartbreakers. Funny and charming – these are the RADIO PSR Sachsensongs.