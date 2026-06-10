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MDR KULTUR

CultureClassicalPopJazz
MDR KULTUR
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About MDR KULTUR
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MDR FIGARO: The culture- Radio of the Middle German Broadcasting corporation - inspiring and relaxing. Figaro is escorting your day with the perfect mixture of carefully selected music. Classical, Jazz, Folk, sophisticated pop and rock, audio plays, book readings, debates, critizism, news talk and comments from the whole world of culture.

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GermanHalle (Saale)Saxony-AnhaltGermanyClassicalPopJazzCulture
MDR KULTUR: Frequencies
Auerbach-Schöneck (Vogtland) 98.7 FM
Brocken 107.8 FM
Camburg 100.5 FM
Chemnitz/Geyer 87.7 FM
Dequede 89.4 FM
Döbeln 99.6 FM
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