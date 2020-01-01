Radio Logo
The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop.
Cologne, Germany / 90s Pop
The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop.
About WDR 2

The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop. This German radio station also offers traffic reports, so that you can enjoy the music while avoiding traffic on the Autobahn.

WDR 2: Frequencies

Schwerte/Sommerberg 87.8 FM
Bergheim/Glessener Höhe 88.4 FM
Hohe Warte 91.8 FM
Warburg/Stapelberg 91.8 FM
Sackpfeife (Wittgenstein) 92.3 FM
Teutoburger Wald/Bielstein 93.2 FM
Kleve/Bresserberg 93.3 FM
Nordhelle 93.5 FM
Schmallenberg/Beerenberg 93.8 FM
Münster/Baumberg 94.1 FM
Monschau/St. Michael Gymnasium 94.2 FM
Remscheid/Leichlingen-Witzhelden 95.7 FM
Ibbenbüren/Schafberg 96 FM
Lübbecke/Bohlenstr. 96 FM
Höxter 96.4 FM
Siegen/Giersberg 97.1 FM
Köln/Kölnturm 98.6 FM
Bad Oeynhausen/Wittekindsberg 99.1 FM
Langenberg/Hordtberg 99.2 FM
Arnsberg 99.4 FM
Wuppertal/Wasserturm Atadösken 99.8 FM
Bonn/Venusberg 100.4 FM
Aachen/Stolberg 100.8 FM
Bärbelkreuz 101 FM
Ederkopf 101.8 FM
Olsberg 102.1 FM

WDR 2: Podcasts in Family

Ball you need is love – aus Liebe zum Fußball
WDR 2 Alltagswahnsinn
WDR 2 Beobachter
WDR 2 - Bundesliga To Go
WDR 2 - Comedy
WDR 2 Gäste
WDR 2 - Jetzt Gote!
WDR 2 Jörg Thadeusz
WDR 2 Kabarett
WDR 2 Kino
WDR 2 - Krimitipp
WDR 2 - Lesen
WDR 2 - Lurch-Peter Hansen
WDR 2 Micky Beisenherz: "Wat is, Neu?"
WDR 2 Rezepte
WDR 2 Servicezeit
WDR 2 - Sonntagsfragen
WDR 2 Start Up - Der Frühstücksgag
WDR 2 Stichtag
WDR 2 Zugabe Pur - Der Satire-Podcast

WDR 2: Stations in Family

WDR 2
WDR 2 - Ruhrgebiet
WDR 2 - Rhein und Ruhr
WDR 2 - Münsterland
WDR 2 - Ostwestfalen Lippe
WDR 2 - Südwestfalen
WDR 2 - Aachen und Region
WDR 2 - Bergisches Land