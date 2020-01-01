WDR 2
The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop.
The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop.
The WDR 2 playlist is full of adult contemporary rock and pop. This German radio station also offers traffic reports, so that you can enjoy the music while avoiding traffic on the Autobahn.Station website
Schwerte/Sommerberg 87.8 FM
Bergheim/Glessener Höhe 88.4 FM
Warburg/Stapelberg 91.8 FM
Sackpfeife (Wittgenstein) 92.3 FM
Teutoburger Wald/Bielstein 93.2 FM
Kleve/Bresserberg 93.3 FM
Schmallenberg/Beerenberg 93.8 FM
Monschau/St. Michael Gymnasium 94.2 FM
Remscheid/Leichlingen-Witzhelden 95.7 FM
Ibbenbüren/Schafberg 96 FM
Lübbecke/Bohlenstr. 96 FM
Bad Oeynhausen/Wittekindsberg 99.1 FM
Langenberg/Hordtberg 99.2 FM
Wuppertal/Wasserturm Atadösken 99.8 FM
WDR 2: Podcasts in Family
WDR 2: Stations in Family