About ffn

About ffn

About ffn

(1257)

You need beautiful hits from pop in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? ffn, the station from Madsack, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The position no. 88 on our top list is occupied by ffn. With a total of one podcast and eighteen streams you'll never get bored. Not only music but also news and comments are on ffn's plate. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

