R.SH

R.SH

R.SH

R.SH

R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein.
Kiel, Germany / Pop 80s 90s
R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein.
About R.SH

R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein.

R.SH: Frequencies

Hamburg/Heinrich-Hertz-Turm 100 FM
Helgoland 100 FM
Bungsberg/Elisabethturm 100.2 FM
Flensburg/Freienwill 101.4 FM
Berkenthin/Klosterberg 101.5 FM
Hamburg-Bergedorf 102 FM
Kiel/Fernsehturm 102.4 FM
Lauenburg/Büchener Weg 102.5 FM
Westerland (Sylt) 102.8 FM
Kaltenkirchen 102.9 FM
Heide/Welmbüttel 103.8 FM

R.SH: Stations in Family

R.SH
R.SH auf Sylt
R.SH 80er
R.SH Fresh
R.SH Top 40 - Charts (Nordparade)
R.SH Relax
R.SH Oldies
R.SH Mittmann-Mix
R.SH 90er
R.SH Dance
R.SH Deutsch
R.SH Kids
R.SH Sommerhits
R.SH Weihnachtsmix