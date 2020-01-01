R.SH
R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein.
R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein.
R.SH-Livestream – current hits and your favorite songs from the 80’s and 90’s together in the best mix for Schleswig-Holstein. Station website
Hamburg/Heinrich-Hertz-Turm 100 FM
Bungsberg/Elisabethturm 100.2 FM
Flensburg/Freienwill 101.4 FM
Berkenthin/Klosterberg 101.5 FM
Kiel/Fernsehturm 102.4 FM
Lauenburg/Büchener Weg 102.5 FM
Westerland (Sylt) 102.8 FM
Heide/Welmbüttel 103.8 FM