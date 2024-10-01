About NDR 2 - Region Schleswig-Holstein

You need the newest sounds from pop and hits in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? NDR 2 - Region Schleswig-Holstein, the station from Norddeutscher Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 45-54. In our users' charts, NDR 2 is listed at 371st position. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith five podcasts and eleven streams. NDR 2 plays a balanced mixture of music and moderations. All contents are provided in German.

