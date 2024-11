About NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Lübeck

The most hip-shakin' hits from pop and hits improve your spirit, when you turn on the station NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Lübeck. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1414 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a variety of three podcasts and six streams. NDR 1 Welle Nord plays an even mix of music and news. The language is in German.