About NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Flensburg

NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Flensburg, the program of Norddeutscher Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and hits. The seven hundred and fourth rank on our top list is occupied by NDR 1 Welle Nord. With a total of three podcasts and six streams there's never a dull moment. NDR 1 Welle Nord plays a balanced mixture of music and information. It is presented in German.