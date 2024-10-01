About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Oldenburg

NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Oldenburg, the program of Norddeutscher Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On our top ranking, NDR 1 Niedersachsen has achieved a solid 515th rank. With altogether four podcasts and twelve streams the best entertainment is provided. No matter if information or music, with NDR 1 Niedersachsen you get an all inclusive package. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

