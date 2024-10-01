For relaxing there is nothing better for you than pop and rock? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station Radio38 for the age group 25-34. The six hundred and seventy-fifth rank on our top list is currently occupied by Radio38. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. Not only a varied musical composition but also news and comments are on the schedule of Radio38. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.