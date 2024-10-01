For relaxing there is nothing better for you than pop and rock? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station Radio38 for the age group 25-34.

About Radio38

For relaxing there is nothing better for you than pop and rock? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the top station Radio38 for the age group 25-34. The six hundred and seventy-fifth rank on our top list is currently occupied by Radio38. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. Not only a varied musical composition but also news and comments are on the schedule of Radio38. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

