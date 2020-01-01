Radio Logo
Pop
Antenne Niedersachsen is the radio station for the greatest hits and the most entertaining mixture of music and comedy as well as news talk.
Hanover, Germany / Pop
About Antenne Niedersachsen

From Borkum up to the Brocken, from the Ems to the Weser - Niedersachsen is a great country, with great people and for all those this is the right broadcast. Together we are Niedersachsen. Antenne Niedersachsen.

Station website

Antenne Niedersachsen: Frequencies

Seesen/Großer Schildberg 100.9 FM
Barsinghausen 103.8 FM
Visselhövede/Riepholmer Weg 104.2 FM
Lingen-Damaschke 104.3 FM
Cuxhaven/Otterndorf 104.6 FM
Aurich 104.9 FM
Rosengarten/Langenrehm 105.1 FM
Holzminden/Neuhaus-Schrodhalbe 105.7 FM
Steinkimmen 105.7 FM
Osnabrück/Schleptruper Egge 105.9 FM
Göttingen/Bovenden 106 FM
Dannenberg 106.1 FM
Torfhaus/Telekom 106.3 FM
Hann Münden/Laubach 106.7 FM
Braunschweig/Broitzem 106.9 FM

Antenne Niedersachsen: Podcasts in Family

Fritz Haarmann – Der Kannibale von Hannover
Frau Bachmayer packt aus! - Lehrer sprechen Klartext
Hannover 96 Podcast von Antenne Niedersachsen
Kaya klönt
Mama - Talk
Promi-Talk mit Chrissie Weiss bei Antenne Niedersachsen
Sternstunden! – Aus dem Leben einer Kartenlegerin
Weiberkram
Katzen-Sprechstunde von Antenne Niedersachsen
Antenne Nachrichten aus Niedersachsen
Werder-Inside von Antenne Niedersachsen
Wer hat an der Uhr gedreht?
Das Wohlfuehl-Lexikon

Antenne Niedersachsen: Stations in Family

Antenne Niedersachsen
Antenne Niedersachsen 80er
Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen Greatest Hits
Antenne Niedersachsen Relax
Antenne Niedersachsen Charts
Antenne Niedersachsen Entspannt
Antenne Niedersachsen 80er Party
Antenne Niedersachsen Love
Antenne Niedersachsen Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen 70er
Antenne Niedersachsen 90er
Antenne Niedersachsen BS/WOB
Antenne Niedersachsen Dance
Antenne Niedersachsen Deutsch
Antenne Niedersachsen Hannover
Antenne Niedersachsen Heide
Antenne Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen OS/Lingen
Antenne Niedersachsen Schlager
Antenne Niedersachsen Schützenfest Hits
Antenne Niedersachsen Weser/Ems
Antenne Niedersachsen X-Mas