Antenne Niedersachsen
Antenne Niedersachsen is the radio station for the greatest hits and the most entertaining mixture of music and comedy as well as news talk.
Antenne Niedersachsen is the radio station for the greatest hits and the most entertaining mixture of music and comedy as well as news talk.
About Antenne Niedersachsen
From Borkum up to the Brocken, from the Ems to the Weser - Niedersachsen is a great country, with great people and for all those this is the right broadcast. Together we are Niedersachsen. Antenne Niedersachsen.Station website
Antenne Niedersachsen: Frequencies
Seesen/Großer Schildberg 100.9 FM
Visselhövede/Riepholmer Weg 104.2 FM
Lingen-Damaschke 104.3 FM
Cuxhaven/Otterndorf 104.6 FM
Rosengarten/Langenrehm 105.1 FM
Holzminden/Neuhaus-Schrodhalbe 105.7 FM
Osnabrück/Schleptruper Egge 105.9 FM
Göttingen/Bovenden 106 FM
Torfhaus/Telekom 106.3 FM
Hann Münden/Laubach 106.7 FM
Braunschweig/Broitzem 106.9 FM
Antenne Niedersachsen: Podcasts in Family
Antenne Niedersachsen: Stations in Family