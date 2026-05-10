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About Antenne Niedersachsen
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From Borkum up to the Brocken, from the Ems to the Weser - Niedersachsen is a great country, with great people and for all those this is the right broadcast. Together we are Niedersachsen. Antenne Niedersachsen.
Antenne Niedersachsen: Frequencies
Aurich 104.9 FM
Barsinghausen 103.8 FM
Braunschweig/Broitzem 106.9 FM
Cuxhaven/Otterndorf 104.6 FM
Dannenberg 106.1 FM
Göttingen/Bovenden 106 FM