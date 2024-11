Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from 80s and pop to have a great start? 80er, the station from laut.

About 80er

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from 80s and pop to have a great start? 80er, the station from laut.fm, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The one thousand and fifty-ninth position on our top list is currently occupied by 80er. Here the listeners are offered a lot with eighteen streams. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.