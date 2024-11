About NDR 2 - Region Hamburg

You need the latest sounds from 80s and pop in order to wake up in the morning or to get creative during the day? NDR 2 - Region Hamburg, the station from Norddeutscher Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. It is ranked no. 63 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with five podcasts and eleven streams. NDR 2 broadcasts an even mixture of music and information. The moderation is in German.