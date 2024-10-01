About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Braunschweig

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from pop to have a great start? NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Braunschweig, the station from Norddeutscher Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The three hundred and eleventh place on our top list is currently occupied by NDR 1 Niedersachsen. With no less than four podcasts and twelve streams you are 24/7 and on every matter well informed. Not only music but also a good portion of information is on NDR 1 Niedersachsen's plate. All information is provided in German.

