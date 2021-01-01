Radio OsnabrückOsnabrückPop
mottenbudeOldenburgRock
Radio-Crazy.euUelzen80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.
For pop fans, Radio Osnabrück, the station is a secret tip. It is ranked no. 1917 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a lot of three streams. Not only music but also a good portion of information is on the schedule of Radio Osnabrück. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.Station website