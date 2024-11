About NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Greifswald

Why not get in a good mood with pop and hits? NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Greifswald, the station from Norddeutscher Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 874 on our top list. With no less than four podcasts and twelve streams you'll never get bored. No matter if information or music, NDR 1 Radio MV provides you witheverything you need. The language is in German.