Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Radio Stations80s80s
Listen to 80s80s in the App
Listen to 80s80s in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

80s80s

Radio 80s80s
(1551)
80s80s. Real 80s radio. Rediscover the music that you know from the 80s! Depeche Mode, Eurythmics, Anne Clark, Pet Shop Boys. #so80sbaby.
RostockGermany80sGerman

Similar Stations

About 80s80s

80s80s, an outstanding online radio station broadcasting from the vibrant metropolis of Rostock, Germany, takes its listeners on a journey back to the iconic decade of the 1980s. The station, which focuses on the entire German-speaking area, is part of a larger group of stations, including specialized stations like 90s90s, which offer similarly nostalgic musical experiences.

The music on 80s80s is a loving tribute to the decade of neon colors and synthesizers. The station plays a wide range of genres that defined the 1980s, from pop and rock to new wave. Particularly noteworthy are the radio playlists "80s80s LOVE," "80s80s ROCK," and "80s80s WAVE," which capture the diversity and richness of this era. 80s80s offers both live-hosted shows and carefully curated playlists, with presenters shining through their expertise and passion for the 80s.

In addition to music, 80s80s enriches its programming with daily news, traffic reports, and weather forecasts to keep its listeners fully informed. The station has also ventured into the realm of podcasts, producing popular series like "The Story/George Michael," "Peters Pop Stories - Der Podcast," and "The Story / NDW," which provide deep insights into the cult decade.

The target audience of 80s80s is broad, ranging from those who experienced the 80s firsthand to younger generations discovering the fascination of this unique era. As a professional radio station, 80s80s is known for its expertise in 80s music and has established itself as the leading address for all lovers of this unforgettable decade with its slogan "The Cool Sound of the 80s."

80s80s, available as a web radio, clearly focuses on the music and culture of the 1980s and therefore does not broadcast sports events or religious content. The station stands as a synonym for quality and authenticity and offers its listeners not only music but a holistic retro experience. With its unique blend of music, news, podcasts, and cultural insights into the 1980s, 80s80s is more than just a radio station—it is a gateway to a past but unforgettable era.

Station website

Listen to 80s80s, 80s80s Depeche Mode and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

80s80s: Podcasts in Family

80s80s: Stations in Family

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 7:01:33 PM