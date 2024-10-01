About 80s80s

80s80s, an outstanding online radio station broadcasting from the vibrant metropolis of Rostock, Germany, takes its listeners on a journey back to the iconic decade of the 1980s. The station, which focuses on the entire German-speaking area, is part of a larger group of stations, including specialized stations like 90s90s, which offer similarly nostalgic musical experiences.



The music on 80s80s is a loving tribute to the decade of neon colors and synthesizers. The station plays a wide range of genres that defined the 1980s, from pop and rock to new wave. Particularly noteworthy are the radio playlists "80s80s LOVE," "80s80s ROCK," and "80s80s WAVE," which capture the diversity and richness of this era. 80s80s offers both live-hosted shows and carefully curated playlists, with presenters shining through their expertise and passion for the 80s.



In addition to music, 80s80s enriches its programming with daily news, traffic reports, and weather forecasts to keep its listeners fully informed. The station has also ventured into the realm of podcasts, producing popular series like "The Story/George Michael," "Peters Pop Stories - Der Podcast," and "The Story / NDW," which provide deep insights into the cult decade.



The target audience of 80s80s is broad, ranging from those who experienced the 80s firsthand to younger generations discovering the fascination of this unique era. As a professional radio station, 80s80s is known for its expertise in 80s music and has established itself as the leading address for all lovers of this unforgettable decade with its slogan "The Cool Sound of the 80s."



80s80s, available as a web radio, clearly focuses on the music and culture of the 1980s and therefore does not broadcast sports events or religious content. The station stands as a synonym for quality and authenticity and offers its listeners not only music but a holistic retro experience. With its unique blend of music, news, podcasts, and cultural insights into the 1980s, 80s80s is more than just a radio station—it is a gateway to a past but unforgettable era.

