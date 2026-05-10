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104.6 RTL 80er
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104.6 RTL 80er

80s
104.6 RTL 80er
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About 104.6 RTL 80er
(65)

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from 80s to have a great start? 104.6 RTL 80er, the station from 104.6 RTL, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 35-44. It is ranked no. 1779 on our top list from our listeners. With no less than nineteen streams a wide range of audio content is offered. 104.6 RTL 80er focuses on music and does not interrupt with comments or reports. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

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GermanBerlinBerlinGermany80s
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