About NDR Info - Region Hamburg

NDR Info - Region Hamburg, the program of Norddeutscher Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most attractive among listeners between 35-44 year-olds. It is ranked no. 420 on our top list from our listeners. With no less than thirty-three podcasts and seven streams a wide range of audio content is provided. NDR Info is just right for you if you want to be currently informed and are interested in news and . The language is in German.