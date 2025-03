About 90s90s Grunge

Long hair, ripped jeans, lumberjack shirts and a garage for the rehearsing - that's all that was needed in the 90s in Seattle for founding a grunge band. And a small pinch of anger. This radio celebrates bands like Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. Being extremely successful in the 90s, this music has changed pop music forever.