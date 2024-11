Listen to Schlagergarage in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

Schlagergarage ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (7) add </> Embed "Gassenhauer" from the last decade. Known melodies, discofox bombs, soothing ballads, over the top party beats... we have EVERYTHING!

FlensburgGermanyDiscofoxSchlagerGerman

About Schlagergarage "Gassenhauer" from the last decade. Famous melodies, discofox bombs, soothing ballads, over the top party beats... we have EVERYTHING!

Station website