Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Discofox Radio – 279 Stations with Genre Discofox

Radio Siebenbuergen
Ulm, Germany / Traditional, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
radio SAW Party
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Discofox
1A Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
1A Partyhits
Germany / Electro, Hits, Pop, Discofox
Radio Fox4You
Görlitz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager
discofox
Bad Rappenau, Germany / Discofox
Angelsfox-Radio
Hepstedt, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
apresski-lounge
Zirndorf, Germany / Discofox
Nova's Music Lounge
Wolfratshausen, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Das Insel Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Discofox, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Disco-Fox-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Discofox 24
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Schlager Pur
Vienna, Austria / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Disco Hits
Uelzen, Germany / 90s, Discofox, Pop, Rock
Radio-Hits24
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
100% Malle-Hits von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Discofox, Schlager
Discofoxfieber
Hettstadt, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
tanzbar
Constance, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
fox-in
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Discofox
nrw-radio24
Krefeld, Germany / Discofox
1A Partyschlager
Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
ON Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
radio SAW Partyschlager
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
R.SA - 80er Disco
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Disco, Discofox
100% Discofox von Schlagerplanet Radio
Munich, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
fuchsbau-radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox
1A Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Discofox
Radio Annett
Burkhardtsdorf, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Schlagergarage
Flensburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
kuschelbaer-radio
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Schlager Nonstop
Keskastel, France / Schlager, Discofox
disco-sound-radio
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Discofox
Radio109 – Die schönsten Schlager
Kaarst, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
fox-radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Discofox
100 TopSchlager
Kaarst, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Dance and Fox Radio
Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, 80s
PARTYRADIO 24
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
1A Party
Hof, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
1A Weihnachten
Hof, Germany / Christian Music, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio2plus1
Duisburg, Germany / Hits, Pop, Discofox, Rock
Radio67 - Schlager & Discofox
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
80s-Radio
Matzen, Austria / 80s, Discofox, Pop, Rock
99Live
Duisburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Discofox, Pop
Angels Love Radio
Germany / 80s, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
AngelStarRadio
Schwarzenbek, Germany / Pop, Rock, Discofox, Schlager
BAG HotRadio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Banana-Joe-Radio
Essen, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
BeatDown-Klinik
Ratekau, Germany / Electro, Techno, Discofox, Pop
Beatfox Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Beatspektrum
Bornheim, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager