Classic Metal Radio

Experience hard 'n heavy sounds from the 20th century and beyond with Classic Metal Radio.
Putnam, West Virginia, USA. Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock. English

About Classic Metal Radio

Classic Metal Radio,Specializing in a dynamic mix of classic metal, Classic Metal Radio plays an extensive range of music from legendary bands like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, and Metallica to the timeless hits from other iconic metal acts. The station prides itself on delivering a live listening experience, featuring high-energy live shows hosted by metal-savvy DJs who bring authenticity and excitement to the airwaves.

The programming of Classic Metal Radio is aimed at metal aficionados of all ages, particularly those who appreciate the intensity and passion of classic metal music. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a new listener discovering the genre, this station offers a professional and immersive metal experience. Known for its passionate dedication to classic metal, Classic Metal Radio has carved out a niche as the ultimate destination for metal lovers.

Expanding on its commitment to metal, Classic Metal Radio often features themed shows and metal countdowns, celebrating iconic albums and unforgettable metal moments. The station's DJs are not only music experts but also storytellers, sharing fascinating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that bring the music to life.

While Classic Metal Radio does not focus on sports or faith-based content, its core strength lies in its unwavering dedication to classic metal music. From live metal concerts to exclusive event coverage, the station ensures that metal music remains at the forefront of its programming.

Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or relaxing at home, Classic Metal Radio promises a metal-infused soundtrack that keeps you entertained and connected to the heart of classic metal. Embrace the metal spirit with Classic Metal Radio, where every song is a hit, and every moment is electrifying.

