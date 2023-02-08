About Connecticut Public Radio

About Connecticut Public Radio

About Connecticut Public Radio

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Connecticut Public Radio is a prominent and well-regarded source of news, offering in-depth and balanced coverage across the state. During the U.S. elections, Connecticut Public Radio keeps its audience informed with live updates on key races, expert analysis of swing states, and the latest polling data. Known for its reliable and comprehensive reporting, the station provides listeners with a clear understanding of the election landscape, making it a go-to resource for accurate and insightful election coverage.

