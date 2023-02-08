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WIHS - Good News Connecticut 104.9 FM
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WIHS - Good News Connecticut 104.9 FM

ReligionChristian Music
WIHS - Good News Connecticut 104.9 FM
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About WIHS - Good News Connecticut 104.9 FM
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Your station for hope and encouragement.

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EnglishMiddletownConnecticutUSAChristian MusicReligion
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