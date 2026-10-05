The Modern Therapist's Survival Guide with Curt Widhalm and Katie Vernoy

Your Client Is Not a Category: Binary Thinking, Gender Trauma, and Presence as a Clinical Skill - An Interview with Alex Iantaffi



Alex Iantaffi, Ph.D., LMFT, author of Gender Trauma, on binary thinking, gender trauma, and presence as a clinical skill.



Curt and Katie talk with Alex Iantaffi about why binary thinking is a clinical problem before it is a political one. Therapists are trained to sort: into diagnoses, into special populations, into victim and perpetrator. Alex argues that the sorting habit costs us the person sitting in front of us, and that gender is where it shows up most visibly.



Alex traces the rigid gender binary to colonial and Christian supremacist thinking rather than to biology, then shows how it surfaces in everyday couples and family work: in parenting expectations, in who is allowed to earn more, in who gets to have an appetite. Everyone is shaped by gender trauma, including cisgender clients whose gendered pain has never once been asked about, and Alex states plainly that Black and Brown trans feminine people and Indigenous people bear the heaviest cost of it.



The conversation also covers two systemic models Alex uses to read what is happening in the room, why they choose the language of gender liberation, and what it means to be an accomplice rather than an ally. Alex's practical starting point is smaller than most listeners will expect: presence.



This is a useful conversation for all therapists, especially family and couples therapists, clinical supervisors, and any therapist working with gender, sexuality, and relationship diversity.



In this episode, we discuss:



- Why "special population" framing quietly installs cisgender, heterosexual, and monogamous as the default



- How colonial constructions of gender show up in everyday couples and family work



- What therapists miss when they cast clients as victim or perpetrator



- Why the manosphere reads as a symptom of collective gender trauma



- How to track relational patterns instead of sorting clients into categories



- What gender liberation asks of therapists that gender abolition does not



- Why presence may be the most underrated clinical skill in the room



Timestamps:



- 03:38 - The blind spot in how therapists are trained on gender and sexuality



- 11:44 - The colonial roots of the rigid gender binary



- 15:54 - The gendered pain cisgender clients carry unexamined



- 20:21 - The manosphere as collective gender trauma



- 24:57 - Social GRRAACCEESS and positionality in the room



- 29:33 - Non-binary thinking as an ongoing practice



- 36:30 - Gender liberation, and being an accomplice rather than an ally



- 40:45 - Presence as an underrated clinical skill



Guest Bio:



Alex Iantaffi, Ph.D., MS, SEP, CST, CST-S, LMFT (they/them) is a systemic psychotherapist, WPATH certified gender specialist, AASECT certified sex therapist and supervisor, Somatic Experiencing(R) practitioner, and AAMFT Approved Supervisor and Supervisor Mentor. They are the author of the award-winning Gender Trauma, co-author of How to Understand Your Gender, Life Isn't Binary, and Hell Yeah Self-Care, and editor of the Trans and Disabled anthology. Alex hosts the podcast Gender Stories. Learn more at alexiantaffi.com.



Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com



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