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The Modern Therapist's Survival Guide with Curt Widhalm and Katie Vernoy
Curt Widhalm, LMFT and Katie Vernoy, LMFT
Latest episode
515 episodes
Skill Issue or Systemic Reality? Systems, Platforms, and What Therapists Are Still Responsible For10/05/2026 | 40 mins.Skill Issue or Systemic Reality? Systems, Platforms, and What Therapists Are Still Responsible For
Curt Widhalm, LMFT, and Katie Vernoy, LMFT on how systems shape private practice, therapy platforms, insurance reimbursement, burnout, and what therapists are still responsible for.
A payer cuts reimbursement by 12 percent and adds a six page renewal form. A platform runs your credentialing, your marketing, and your client matching, and keeps the client relationship if you leave. Which parts of that belong to the system, and which parts are still yours to carry?
Curt and Katie open a new sprint with two of the principles that hold up this show: systems shape practice, and the profession has to evolve with the world around it. Either one on its own turns into a trap. They test the pair against scenarios most therapists will recognize, including midnight crisis texts, a payer cutting rates, and an early career therapist working 32 clinical hours a week on a gig platform to cover rent. The answer keeps coming back both.
From there they run a corporate translator on the marketing language aimed at clinicians, follow the fee into the treatment room, and look at the business preparation gap the profession creates and then hands back to each clinician to cover alone.
Nobody wins this argument, and that is most of the point.
In this episode, we discuss:
- Why systemic pressure and personal responsibility are both live at once in private practice
- What a therapy platform actually owns when it owns your credentialing, marketing, and referrals
- How to read the marketing language behind phrases like working at the top of your license
- Why business decisions, from your fee to your paperwork, are clinical decisions
- What absorbing the system's failures costs you, and where the limit sits
- Why the business preparation gap in this profession is structural
Timestamps:
- 02:00 - Systems shape practice, the first principle
- 03:26 - The profession must evolve with the world
- 08:43 - Skill issue or systemic reality, working the scenarios
- 13:13 - Thirty two clinical hours a week to cover rent
- 16:51 - Systems are real and you are still fully responsible
- 19:06 - What you own when the platform owns your referrals
- 25:29 - Translating corporate speak for therapists
- 29:56 - Business decisions are clinical decisions
- 31:50 - The business gap grad school does not fill
Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com
Join the Modern Therapist Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/mtsgpodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/therapyreimagined
Modern Therapist's Survival Guide Creative Credits
Voice Over by DW McCann: https://www.facebook.com/McCannDW/
Music by Crystal Grooms Mangano: https://groomsymusic.com/
Knowing When They're Ready: Navigating the Shift from Stabilization to Deeper Work in Psychotherapy09/28/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Knowing When They're Ready: Navigating the Shift from Stabilization to Deeper Work in Psychotherapy
Trauma readiness in DBT and EMDR: how to tell when a client is ready to move from stabilization into deeper work.
Curt Widhalm, LMFT, and Katie Vernoy, LMFT walk through the judgment call at the center of trauma treatment, which is knowing when a client has the behavioral and autonomic stability to move past stabilization. Drawing on DBT stages of treatment, EMDR phase two and phase three, and recent research on trauma readiness, they cover what readiness looks like in session and in the week between sessions.
Deeper work covers a lot of ground, from small titrated experiential moments through to full trauma reprocessing. Move too early and you get dysregulation, post-session distress spikes, and dropout. Stay in stabilization indefinitely and clients stall out, sometimes feeling managed rather than treated. Curt brings the structured version of this assessment from EMDR and comprehensive DBT. Katie brings the less protocol-bound version, where the shift happens session to session and sometimes mid-session.
They also get practical about dual awareness, micro-markers of dissociation, window of tolerance tracking, the four-part pacing agreement that prevents most of these mistakes, and the therapist countertransference that pushes clinicians toward premature processing.
This is a continuing education podcourse. One unit of CE is available through the Modern Therapist Learning Community at moderntherapistcommunity.com.
In this episode, we discuss:
- Why trauma readiness is a fluctuating state rather than a milestone a client reaches once
- How to tell intellectual eagerness apart from behavioral and autonomic capacity
- Why stabilization shortens trauma treatment instead of delaying it
- What dual awareness requires before EMDR reprocessing or DBT stage two work
- How to build a pacing agreement, including a code word and a dissociation preference set at intake
- What to do when your own impatience is driving the timeline
Timestamps:
- 07:02 - What readiness actually means, and why it prevents dropout
- 13:38 - Readiness as a state, and the three pillars
- 23:29 - What clients report when they are pushed too deeply, too soon
- 31:19 - Dual awareness explained
- 32:49 - Why stabilization shortens treatment
- 38:02 - The false green light, and consistency under stress
- 53:26 - Micro-dissociation at target activation
- 59:50 - Building the pacing agreement
Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com
CE credit: moderntherapistcommunity.com
Join the Modern Therapist Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/mtsgpodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/therapyreimagined
Modern Therapist's Survival Guide Creative Credits
Voice Over by DW McCann: https://www.facebook.com/McCannDW/
Music by Crystal Grooms Mangano: https://groomsymusic.com/
Your Client Is Not a Category: Binary Thinking, Gender Trauma, and Presence as a Clinical Skill - An Interview with Alex Iantaffi09/21/2026 | 49 mins.Your Client Is Not a Category: Binary Thinking, Gender Trauma, and Presence as a Clinical Skill - An Interview with Alex Iantaffi
Alex Iantaffi, Ph.D., LMFT, author of Gender Trauma, on binary thinking, gender trauma, and presence as a clinical skill.
Curt and Katie talk with Alex Iantaffi about why binary thinking is a clinical problem before it is a political one. Therapists are trained to sort: into diagnoses, into special populations, into victim and perpetrator. Alex argues that the sorting habit costs us the person sitting in front of us, and that gender is where it shows up most visibly.
Alex traces the rigid gender binary to colonial and Christian supremacist thinking rather than to biology, then shows how it surfaces in everyday couples and family work: in parenting expectations, in who is allowed to earn more, in who gets to have an appetite. Everyone is shaped by gender trauma, including cisgender clients whose gendered pain has never once been asked about, and Alex states plainly that Black and Brown trans feminine people and Indigenous people bear the heaviest cost of it.
The conversation also covers two systemic models Alex uses to read what is happening in the room, why they choose the language of gender liberation, and what it means to be an accomplice rather than an ally. Alex's practical starting point is smaller than most listeners will expect: presence.
This is a useful conversation for all therapists, especially family and couples therapists, clinical supervisors, and any therapist working with gender, sexuality, and relationship diversity.
In this episode, we discuss:
- Why "special population" framing quietly installs cisgender, heterosexual, and monogamous as the default
- How colonial constructions of gender show up in everyday couples and family work
- What therapists miss when they cast clients as victim or perpetrator
- Why the manosphere reads as a symptom of collective gender trauma
- How to track relational patterns instead of sorting clients into categories
- What gender liberation asks of therapists that gender abolition does not
- Why presence may be the most underrated clinical skill in the room
Timestamps:
- 03:38 - The blind spot in how therapists are trained on gender and sexuality
- 11:44 - The colonial roots of the rigid gender binary
- 15:54 - The gendered pain cisgender clients carry unexamined
- 20:21 - The manosphere as collective gender trauma
- 24:57 - Social GRRAACCEESS and positionality in the room
- 29:33 - Non-binary thinking as an ongoing practice
- 36:30 - Gender liberation, and being an accomplice rather than an ally
- 40:45 - Presence as an underrated clinical skill
Guest Bio:
Alex Iantaffi, Ph.D., MS, SEP, CST, CST-S, LMFT (they/them) is a systemic psychotherapist, WPATH certified gender specialist, AASECT certified sex therapist and supervisor, Somatic Experiencing(R) practitioner, and AAMFT Approved Supervisor and Supervisor Mentor. They are the author of the award-winning Gender Trauma, co-author of How to Understand Your Gender, Life Isn't Binary, and Hell Yeah Self-Care, and editor of the Trans and Disabled anthology. Alex hosts the podcast Gender Stories. Learn more at alexiantaffi.com.
Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com
Join the Modern Therapist Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/mtsgpodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/therapyreimagined
Modern Therapist's Survival Guide Creative Credits
Voice Over by DW McCann: https://www.facebook.com/McCannDW/
Music by Crystal Grooms Mangano: https://groomsymusic.com/
Just a Hypothesis: Case Formulation and Treatment Planning for Real-World Therapy - An Interview with Nikki Rubin, PsyD09/17/2026 | 44 mins.Just a Hypothesis: Case Formulation and Treatment Planning for Real-World Therapy - An Interview with Nikki Rubin, PsyD
Nikki Rubin, PsyD on behavioral case formulation, treatment planning, and clinical decision-making for therapists.
Curt and Katie talk with Nikki Rubin, PsyD, licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder and COO of MindScience Collective, about what case formulation looks like when it is built for real-world therapy instead of for a graduate school assignment.
Most of us learned case conceptualization as an exhaustive academic exercise and then quietly stopped doing it. Nikki describes behavioral case formulation as one large working hypothesis: a holistic read on seven areas of a client's functioning that tells you what you are targeting, why, and what to do when treatment stalls. Formulation and treatment planning are inseparable, and neither one requires you to be a CBT therapist.
Nikki walks through the seven components (drawn from the work of Jacqueline Persons, PhD), the traps clinicians fall into, how to operationalize target behaviors, why structure creates flexibility rather than rigidity, and what a scaled-down formulation looks like under session limits or in crisis work.
A useful conversation for therapists across orientations, for supervisors and educators, and for anyone who has felt unsure where a treatment is going.
In this episode, we discuss:
- The three traps therapists fall into with case formulation
- The seven areas of a behavioral case formulation, and why they work across orientations
- Why a formulation is a set of hypotheses to test, not conclusions to defend
- How to operationalize target behaviors so you can track them in session
- Why covert behaviors (worry, rumination, suppression) belong in your formulation
- How to scale a formulation down when you are short on time or sessions
Timestamps:
- 04:16 - The traps therapists fall into with case formulation
- 08:56 - The seven areas of a behavioral case formulation
- 15:05 - What case formulation looks like in real time
- 17:59 - From formulation to treatment planning and target behaviors
- 21:04 - Does structure make case formulation rigid?
- 29:35 - Case formulation under time pressure and session limits
- 36:17 - Where to start if you have not done this since graduate school
Guest Bio:
Nikki Rubin, Psy.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and other 3rd wave cognitive behavioral therapies. She is an Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA, where she trains doctoral students in ACT, and co-founder and COO of MindScience Collective, a continuing education company for clinicians. Learn more at mindsciencecollective.com and drnikkirubin.com.
Special offer for Modern Therapist listeners: use code MTSG10 for 10% off at mindsciencecollective.com.
Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com
Join the Modern Therapist Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/mtsgpodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/therapyreimagined
Modern Therapist's Survival Guide Creative Credits
Voice Over by DW McCann: https://www.facebook.com/McCannDW/
Music by Crystal Grooms Mangano: https://groomsymusic.com/
What This Work Asks of Therapists: Integration, Not Knowing, and the Capacity to Stay - An Interview with Juliane Taylor Shore, LMFT, LPC, SEP09/14/2026 | 50 mins.What This Work Asks of Therapists: Integration, Not Knowing, and the Capacity to Stay - An Interview with Juliane Taylor Shore, LMFT, LPC, SEP
Juliane Taylor Shore, LMFT, LPC, SEP, on therapist integration, not knowing, and the capacity to stay in the room.
Curt and Katie talk with Juliane Taylor Shore, LMFT, LPC, SEP, about what determines how much a therapist can do in session. Her answer is not which model you reach for, but how integrated you are while you reach for it. Jules wrote Setting Boundaries That Stick and created the STAIR Method.
Jules separates eclectic practice, pulling from whichever training fits the moment, from integrative practice, where one theory of mind and theory of change organizes which tool gets used when. Hers is neurobiological: the brain as an open, dynamic, complex system, most stable and most flexible when its parts stay differentiated and cross-share information.
She also names what she thinks training got wrong. Many therapists learned to read client comfort as the measure of their therapeutic presence, a poor gauge when most clients arrive in a threat state. Her alternative is the therapist's own integration, because that is what creates capacity for connection, bonding, and creativity when a session gets hard.
In this episode, we discuss:
- What separates integrative from eclectic practice
- Why client comfort is an unreliable measure of therapeutic presence
- How adding compassion to empathy keeps a clinician from fatiguing
- What humility and self-kindness predict about client outcomes
- How power with differs from power over and power under
- Why presence and skill have to be trained in the same state
- What grief this job asks therapists to hold
Timestamps:
- 02:32 - Integrative therapy versus eclectic practice
- 05:07 - Theory of mind, theory of change, and integration
- 09:10 - What therapists get wrong about presence
- 16:27 - Why empathy fatigues and compassion does not
- 19:36 - Color shifting and finding felt compassion
- 28:11 - PONS: power, of-courseness, not knowing, and self
- 35:23 - The salience network, presence, and skill
- 38:41 - The grief this work asks you to hold
Guest Bio:
Juliane Taylor Shore, LMFT, LPC, SEP, is a therapist, author, and teacher who translates neurobiology into practices that support brain change. She wrote Setting Boundaries That Stick, created the STAIR Method, and is an associate Instructor with the Coherence Institute and core faculty with Therapy Wisdom. Learn more at julianetaylorshore.com.
Full show notes and transcript: mtsgpodcast.com
Join the Modern Therapist Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/mtsgpodcast
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/therapyreimagined
Modern Therapist's Survival Guide Creative Credits
Voice Over by DW McCann: https://www.facebook.com/McCannDW/
Music by Crystal Grooms Mangano: https://groomsymusic.com/
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About The Modern Therapist's Survival Guide with Curt Widhalm and Katie Vernoy
The Modern Therapist’s Survival Guide: Where Therapists Live, Breathe, and Practice as Human Beings It’s time to reimagine therapy and what it means to be a therapist. We are human beings who can now present ourselves as whole people, with authenticity, purpose, and connection. Especially now, when clinicians must develop a personal brand to market their private practices, and are connecting over social media, engaging in social activism, pushing back against mental health stigma, and facing a whole new style of entrepreneurship. To support you as a whole person, a business owner, and a therapist, your hosts, Curt Widhalm and Katie Vernoy talk about how to approach the role of therapist in the modern age.Podcast website
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