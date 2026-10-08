Learned the Hard Way with Kier Gaines

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29 episodes
- For Black men, being strong can sometimes mean becoming the person who carries everything. You’re expected to have the answers, keep it moving, provide for everybody, make people laugh, and figure things out without letting anyone see you struggle. But what happens when the “go-to guy” needs somewhere to go too?
In this episode of Learned the Hard Way, Kier Gaines sits down with Charlamagne Tha God for a conversation about what it really means to be a Black man trying to grow, heal, and make sense of life while carrying the weight of everything that comes with it. They talk about grief, emotional expression, friendship, therapy, fatherhood, purpose, and the difficulty of finding spaces where Black men can be honest without having to perform strength.
Charlamagne opens up about the experiences that have shaped the way he thinks about life, including the deaths of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant and the way those losses forced him to confront just how fragile life can be. They also unpack why Black men deserve the freedom to grieve, cry, feel hurt, and process their emotions without those moments becoming entertainment for everyone else.
The conversation also gets into something a lot of men may recognize: using humor as a way to connect, but also as a way to avoid what hurts. Kier and Charlamagne explore how you can tell when laughter is helping someone process a difficult moment versus when the joke is actually getting in the way of the conversation that needs to happen.
And then there’s the question neither man has an easy answer for: Who takes care of the person who is always taking care of everybody else?
For Charlamagne, that question becomes even more complicated as his career and platform continue to grow. More visibility, more success, and more people depending on you don't necessarily mean you have more places where you can be vulnerable. Sometimes, the bigger your world gets, the harder it can be to find a space where you don't have to be “on.”
In this episode, we get into:
• Why Black men can struggle to find spaces where they feel genuinely safe
• The pressure to always be the strong one, even when you're hurting
• What grief can teach us about how short and unpredictable life really is
• Why seeing Black men express emotion shouldn't feel unusual
• The difference between feeling an emotion and knowing how to express it
• When humor helps us heal and when it becomes a defense mechanism
• Why friendship and community matter so much for men's mental health
• The complicated relationship between masculinity, vulnerability, and asking for help
• What happens when your career grows faster than your support system
• Finding purpose when your life starts expanding in ways you didn't expect
• Why Black men deserve spaces where they can take the armor off
Connect With Us
🌐 Website:
Learned The Hard Way Podcast
🎙️ Leave a Voice Note:
Drop Kier a message directly on the site
📧 Email:
learnedthehardwaypod@gmail.com
📱 Follow the Show:
Instagram – Learned The Hard Way Pod
👤 Follow Kier:
Instagram – Kier Gaines
📚 Get Kier’s first book, It All Starts When You Do, available wherever books are sold.
Tap in: Share your thoughts, leave a review, or send this episode to someone who needs the reminder that struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing—and sometimes the next step is simply being willing to try something different.
Produced & Edited by Idea to Launch Productions
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What happens when the person you’ve always been isn’t the person you can keep being?
For a lot of men, identity can become deeply connected to what we provide, produce, protect, and endure. We learn early that being useful means being valuable, and that pushing through pain, exhaustion, disappointment, and uncertainty is just part of being a man. But what happens when your capacity changes? When your body, career, relationships, responsibilities, or priorities look different than they used to?
In this episode of Learn the Hard Way, Keir Gaines gets personal about performance, aging, fatherhood, partnership, ambition, and the complicated process of realizing that the things that once made you feel fulfilled may not work for you anymore. He talks about the pressure men can feel to keep performing even when they’re running on empty, and why losing a former version of yourself can require a kind of grief we don't always give ourselves permission to experience.
Keir also explores the difference between resilience and denial, why sometimes pushing harder isn't the answer, and how to recognize when it's time to adapt. He challenges the idea that a man's value should depend entirely on what he brings to the table, while also acknowledging the very real pressures families face when someone is responsible for providing.
And maybe most importantly, he asks a question that doesn't have an easy answer: Are you working hard for your family, or are you using your family to justify your ambition?
In this episode, Keir talks about:
Why performance can become so deeply tied to a man's identity
What happens when aging, illness, burnout, fatherhood, or life changes your capacity
The grief that comes with losing past versions of yourself
Why men often try to solution their way out of sadness instead of actually feeling it
The difference between resilience and denial
How to recognize when pushing through is making things worse
Why being useful and being valuable aren't necessarily the same thing
Finding parts of your identity that exist outside of what you produce
Asking the people you love for specific feedback instead of assuming you know what they need
Why affirmation can be just as important as criticism in relationships
Letting go of traditional gender scripts and redefining what being a man looks like in your own family
Knowing when to lead, when to support, and when to follow someone else's expertise
The tension between providing for your family and actually being present with them
How family needs change over time and why adaptability matters
What happens when the things that used to fulfill you don't fulfill you anymore
Giving yourself permission to experiment with who you're becoming
This Week's Hard Lesson
Your capacity can change without your value disappearing.
Sometimes the hardest part isn't admitting that something isn't working anymore. It's accepting that the version of you who once thrived in that situation may not be the version of you who exists today.
You don't have to keep proving that you can do what you've always done.
Connect With Us
🌐 Website:
Learned The Hard Way Podcast
🎙️ Leave a Voice Note:
Drop Kier a message directly on the site
📧 Email:
learnedthehardwaypod@gmail.com
📱 Follow the Show:
Instagram – Learned The Hard Way Pod
👤 Follow Kier:
Instagram – Kier Gaines
📚 Get Kier’s first book, It All Starts When You Do, available wherever books are sold.
Tap in: Share your thoughts, leave a review, or send this episode to someone who needs the reminder that struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing—and sometimes the next step is simply being willing to try something different.
Produced & Edited by Idea to Launch Productions
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What do you do when you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do and it still isn’t working?
Therapy. Medication. Meditation. Journaling. Working out. Building community. Asking for help. Sometimes we’re told that if we just do the “right” things long enough, eventually we’ll feel better. But what happens when you’re doing all of those things and you’re still struggling?
In this episode, Kier Gaines takes on a series of listener questions that get into some of the hardest parts of being human: mental health, relationships, rebuilding after incarceration, family boundaries, and the uncomfortable reality of realizing that the life you’re building may not look the way you thought it would.
Kier starts with a listener who has spent years in therapy, tried multiple approaches, built community, and continues to struggle with suicidal thoughts. Rather than treating that struggle as evidence of failure, Kier asks a different question: What if the fact that you’re still here is part of the progress?
The conversation explores why healing isn’t always about making difficult thoughts or feelings disappear. Sometimes progress looks like learning how to recognize what’s happening, knowing when to reach for support, and being willing to try a different approach when the one you’ve been using isn’t working anymore.
Kier also responds to a man trying to rebuild his relationship after spending time incarcerated. He wants to know what he can do to fix things, but his partner doesn’t have a clear answer for what she needs. Kier breaks down why “I don’t know” can actually be an honest answer, why both people can be struggling at the same time, and how guilt can make us rush toward solutions before we’ve actually dealt with the emotions underneath them.
Because sometimes you’re so focused on explaining why you’re hurting that you stop being curious about what the other person has been carrying.
The episode also tackles what happens when a parent moves into or near your household. Kier talks about the boundaries couples need to establish before the toothbrush is already in the bathroom and everyone is trying to figure out who gets a say. From parenting and decision-making to privacy and marriage, the conversation asks a bigger question: Who gets access to what?
⚠️ Content Warning
This episode includes a conversation about suicide, suicidal thoughts, and mental health struggles. Please use discretion while listening if these topics may be difficult or triggering for you. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available:
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Call or text 988 for free, confidential, 24/7 crisis support.
Crisis Text Line
Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor.
SAMHSA National Helpline
Call 1-800-662-4357 (HELP) for free, confidential, 24/7 treatment referral and information for mental health and substance use concerns.
FindTreatment.gov
Find mental health and substance use treatment facilities and resources in your area.
NAMI HelpLine
Call 1-800-950-6264 or text NAMI to 62640 for mental health information and support.
Mental Health America
Visit mhanational.org for mental health information, screening tools, and resources for finding support.
For Veterans, Service Members, and Their Loved Ones:
Call 988 and press 1, or text 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
In This Episode
What to do when everything you’ve been trying still doesn’t seem to work
Why struggling doesn’t automatically mean you’re failing
The difference between feeling like a failure and being a failure
Why progress isn’t always about making difficult feelings disappear
Knowing when it might be time to try a different approach
The importance of continuity in mental health care
What rebuilding a relationship can look like after incarceration
Why “I don’t know” can be a legitimate answer
How guilt can turn relationships into problem-solving exercises
Why asking “When did you first start feeling this way?” can be more productive than asking “What do you need me to do?”
How survival mode can make us hyper-focused on explaining ourselves
Why curiosity about your partner matters, even when you’re struggling too
Preparing your marriage before a parent moves into your household
The conversations couples need to have about parenting, decision-making, privacy, and boundaries
Why boundaries aren’t always walls—they can be doors
How to recognize when a family arrangement isn’t working before things become unmanageable
What happens when success turns the thing you love into a business
The pressure of visibility, expectations, and becoming a public figure
Why the grind doesn’t always mean you’re living the life you actually want
Sometimes the thing you’ve been doing isn’t working anymore. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re broken. It might mean you need a different approach. A different conversation. A different boundary. A different way of looking at the problem.
And sometimes, it might mean admitting that the person you’re becoming needs something different than the person you used to be.
You don’t have to have all the answers. You just have to be willing to stay curious enough to find the next one.
Connect With Us
🌐 Website:
Learned The Hard Way Podcast
🎙️ Leave a Voice Note:
Drop Kier a message directly on the site
📧 Email:
learnedthehardwaypod@gmail.com
📱 Follow the Show:
Instagram – Learned The Hard Way Pod
👤 Follow Kier:
Instagram – Kier Gaines
📚 Get Kier’s first book, It All Starts When You Do, available wherever books are sold.
Tap in: Share your thoughts, leave a review, or send this episode to someone who needs the reminder that struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing—and sometimes the next step is simply being willing to try something different.
Produced & Edited by Idea to Launch Productions
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What happens when you finally get the thing you’ve been working for and realize the hard part isn’t over?
For a lot of men, success can feel like a finish line. We imagine that once we get the opportunity, the money, the title, or the recognition, the uncertainty will disappear. But what if success doesn’t mean you’ve made it? What if it just means you’ve entered a new version of the work?
In this episode of Learned the Hard Way, Kier Gaines sits down with Hollywood producer and New York Times bestselling author Will Packer for an honest conversation about ambition, rejection, confidence, purpose, and the cost of the grind.
Will opens up about the years before the success people see now including delivering newspapers at 3 a.m. and eating ramen while trying to build a career in Hollywood and why he kept going when he wasn't even sure the work would pay off. Together, Kier and Will unpack “healthy arrogance,” learning how to believe you belong without believing you’re better than everyone else, and why sometimes the most important thing you can do is pivot.
They also talk about learning from rejection, separating your identity from your biggest wins and worst moments, and holding two realities at once: being exhausted by the life you prayed for while still being grateful that you get to live it.
Most importantly, this conversation asks a deeper question: Are you chasing success because it’s connected to your purpose or because you need it to prove something about you?
In This Episode:
The years of struggle nobody sees before the breakthrough
Building confidence instead of faking it
What “healthy arrogance” really means
How to turn rejection into useful information
Knowing when persistence needs to become a pivot
Why your worst moment doesn’t define you
The difference between external validation and purpose
Being tired and grateful at the same time
Why success requires a different muscle to maintain
Letting go of how you thought success was supposed to look
Finding the “main thing” when life gets loud
Why the grind can become addictive—and how to know what’s actually driving you
Connect With Us
🌐 Website:
Learned The Hard Way Podcast
🎙️ Leave a Voice Note:
Drop Kier a message directly on the site
📧 Email:
learnedthehardwaypod@gmail.com
📱 Follow the Show:
Instagram – Learned The Hard Way Pod
👤 Follow Kier:
Instagram – Kier Gaines
📚 Get Kier’s first book, It All Starts When You Do, available wherever books are sold.
Tap in: Share your thoughts, leave a review, or send this episode to someone who needs the reminder that being in a relationship doesn’t mean you have to carry everything alone.
Produced & Edited by Idea to Launch Productions
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Are you expecting your partner to be responsible for your peace?
We hear “I just want someone who brings me peace” all the time. But what does that actually mean? Does it mean never arguing? Never being challenged? Never having to deal with difficult emotions? Or does it mean feeling safe enough to be honest, vulnerable, and imperfect without worrying that everything you say will be used against you later?
In this episode, Kier Gaines breaks down what we really mean when we ask our partner to “be our peace.” Because relationships are going to have conflict. Two people with different experiences, needs, personalities, and expectations are not going to agree on everything. The goal isn’t to eliminate conflict. It’s learning how to move through it together without turning your partner into the enemy.
Kier explores the difference between peace and relief, and why sometimes what we’re actually asking for isn’t peace at all. It’s relief from the stress, pressure, emotions, and responsibilities we don’t know how to carry ourselves. And while your partner should absolutely be a safe place to land, they shouldn’t have to carry everything that’s weighing you down.
The conversation also gets into vulnerability, emotional support, and why romantic relationships can become overloaded when they’re the only place we allow ourselves to be fully honest. Kier talks about the importance of having friends, family, therapy, community, faith, hobbies, and other spaces where you can process the different parts of your life.
And in this episode’s listener question, Kier responds to a man trying to figure out how to forgive and rebuild trust after infidelity. Instead of rushing toward forgiveness, Kier asks the harder questions: Have you actually processed what happened? Do you trust your partner? Is she showing you through her actions that she’s committed to repairing the relationship? And are you trying to recreate a relationship that no longer exists?
Because maybe the goal isn’t to find someone who becomes your peace.
Maybe it’s to build a life where your partner can be part of your peace without being responsible for all of it.
In This Episode
What people really mean when they say, “Be my peace”
Why conflict doesn’t automatically mean a relationship is unhealthy
The difference between peace and relief
How emotional safety shows up in healthy relationships
Why your partner shouldn’t have to carry all of your emotional weight
What happens when vulnerability gets used as ammunition
Why men can struggle to build emotional support outside of romantic relationships
The importance of having community beyond your relationship
How to become more emotionally self-sufficient without becoming emotionally unavailable
Why “we’re on the same team” matters more than never disagreeing
How to navigate conflict without treating your partner like the enemy
What forgiveness after infidelity actually requires
Why you shouldn’t rush to repair a relationship before processing the betrayal
How to know whether trust is actually being rebuilt
The difference between moving forward and trying to recreate the relationship you had before
Why your partner can be a safe place to land without being your kickstand
You don’t need a relationship where you never experience conflict.
You need a relationship where you can experience conflict without losing the feeling that you’re on the same team.
Your partner can support you. They can listen to you. They can hold you when life gets heavy.
But they can’t be responsible for keeping you standing.
Connect With Us
🌐 Website:
Learned The Hard Way Podcast
🎙️ Leave a Voice Note:
Drop Kier a message directly on the site
📧 Email:
learnedthehardwaypod@gmail.com
📱 Follow the Show:
Instagram – Learned The Hard Way Pod
👤 Follow Kier:
Instagram – Kier Gaines
📚 Get Kier’s first book, It All Starts When You Do, available wherever books are sold.
Tap in: Share your thoughts, leave a review, or send this episode to someone who needs the reminder that being in a relationship doesn’t mean you have to carry everything alone.
Produced & Edited by Idea to Launch Productions
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Learned the Hard Way with Kier Gaines
No fluff. No judgment. Just real talk. Licensed therapist Kier Gaines brings over a decade of insight to break down what it really means to be a man today the pressure, the innovation, the grief, the joy, the grind, and the opportunities to thrive. With honest stories, actionable tips, and unfiltered insights, this is the space to level up, heal, and grow. On your terms. Edited and produced by Idea to Launch ProductionsPodcast website
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