From Burnout to Balance: Asha’s Mental Health Journey
We’re thrilled to kick off Season 9 of our award-winning podcast! Proud winners of the 2024 People's Choice Podcast Award for Health and the 2024 Women in Podcasting Award for Best Mental Health Podcast, we’re here to break stigmas and inspire meaningful conversations about mental health. This season opener dives into the journey from burnout to balance with our incredible guest, Asha Tarry.
In this episode, we explore actionable strategies and heartfelt insights into prioritizing mental health and living a life of fulfillment and purpose.
Key Takeaways:
Burnout Recovery Strategies – Asha shares how to recognize and heal from burnout, including the transformative impact of taking leaves of absence for mental health.
Overcoming Overperformance – Learn how to let go of people-pleasing and build reciprocal relationships that support your personal growth.
The Power of Spiritual Practices – Discover how mindfulness and spirituality can improve resilience and shape lasting legacies.
About Our Guest:
Asha Tarry is an integrative mental health therapist and spiritual life coach with over two decades of experience. She empowers marginalized professionals, especially individuals of color, to overcome burnout, navigate challenging relationships, and become intuitive, resilient legacy builders. Asha’s work focuses on helping clients transition from overperformance and codependency to balanced, fulfilling lives rooted in personal growth and financial prosperity.
Website: LifeCoachAsha.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bhconsultingservices
Instagram: @ashatarrymental
52:11
Season 8 Finale: Real Talk on Mental Health, Coping, and Community Support
Join us as we wrap up Season 8 of our award-winning podcast, Shit That Goes On In Our Heads, recently honored as the 2024 People's Choice Podcast Award Winner for Health and the 2024 Women in Podcasting Best Mental Health Podcast! In this episode, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles reflect on mental health journeys, impactful guest stories, and ways to cope through community support.
Key Takeaways:
** Crisis resources like 988 are life-saving tools for mental health support.
** Self-care isn't selfish; our guests show why putting yourself first matters.
** Vulnerability builds community—sharing struggles reduces mental health stigma.
Season 8 Guests:
** Heather: Found strength after leaving a toxic job to reclaim peace.
** Susan: Explored art therapy as a creative tool for healing.
** B-Town: Advocated for crisis support in bipolar disorder journeys.
** Alex: Prioritized self-care over people-pleasing.
** Amy Opened up about advocating for her neurodiverse family.
** Liv: Showed career transformation with themes of empowerment.
** Ella: Embraced resilience, sharing her journey with eating disorders.
** Amanda: Turned self-doubt into purpose and gratitude.
28:05
Healing from the Inside Out with Amanda: A Mental Health Journey
Welcome back to our award-winning podcast! We’re thrilled to share that we’ve recently won the 2024 People’s Choice Award for Health and the Women in Podcasting Award for Best Mental Health Podcast. We couldn’t have done it without you – thank you for being on this journey with us! Today, we’re joined by Amanda Yoa, an inspiring speaker and entrepreneur from Philly known for her infectious energy as the “hype woman.” Amanda shares her raw journey through depression and anxiety, revealing how she found her confidence, purpose, and resilience along the way. With G-Rex and Dirty Skittles, she explores finding strength in tough times, the impact of daily gratitude, and why “balance” might be a myth.
Key Takeaways:
**Strength in Struggle: Amanda’s toughest moments sparked her most extensive growth, showing the power of community and vulnerability.
**Gratitude Shift: Her daily gratitude practice turned survival into a true appreciation for life.
**Prioritizing What Matters: Amanda focuses on what counts most in each season of life.
Connect with Amanda:
** Podcast
** Linktree
** Instagram
39:31
Pushing Through Pain: Ella’s Continued Fight Against Eating Disorders – Part 2
Trigger Warning: This episode discusses eating disorders, grief, and mental health challenges. Listener discretion is advised.
We're honored to be the 2024 People's Choice Podcast Award Winner for Health and the 2024 Women In Podcasting Award for Best Mental Health Podcast. In this moving episode, Ella shares her journey with eating disorders amid life's profound challenges. From losing loved ones to multiple surgeries, Ella opens up about her path to healing. With family support, she confronted the roots of her eating disorder, finding resilience in her darkest moments. Her story highlights the complexity of recovery and the importance of support.
Key Takeaways:
Unresolved Trauma: Ella's story shows how unaddressed trauma can impact mental health and underscores the need to heal past wounds.
Recovery Process: Ella shares the challenges of refeeding syndrome and healing both mind and body.
Support Systems: Surrounding yourself with people who understand mental health struggles is essential.
About Ella:
Ella is a teacher, author, and mental health advocate with over twenty years of experience battling an eating disorder. Her book, From Broken to Beautifully Broken: Turn Grief Into Growth—How To Use Dark Times As A Catalyst For Change, tells her story of resilience and growth.
Connect with Ella:
- Website: ellashae.com
- Instagram: instagram.com/ellashae_author
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/elisa-d’amelio-5a74b4289
From Broken to Beautifully Broken: Turn Grief Into Growth—How To Use Dark Times As A Catalyst For Change - amazon.com/dp/1960136275
1:05:04
Ella’s Story of Resilience | Battling Trauma and Eating Disorders | Part 1
Trigger Warning: This episode discusses sensitive topics, including trauma, eating disorders, and abusive relationships. If these topics feel overwhelming, please take care and step away if needed. Your well-being is the priority.
We are humbled to announce that we’ve been awarded the 2024 Women In Podcasting Award for Mental Health! Recently, we also received the 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award for Health, and we are so grateful. These awards mean everything to us, and none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our listeners, guests, and everyone who voted. From the bottom of our hearts—thank you! Our mission is to normalize conversations around mental health, and these recognitions show we’re making a difference together.
In this inspiring episode, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles sit down with Ella, a bestselling author, mental health advocate, and public speaker. Ella shares her powerful journey, beginning with a car accident at age four that left her physically scarred, followed by years of bullying, abusive relationships, and struggles with substance abuse. Her battle with an eating disorder ultimately brought her close to organ failure.
Ella’s memoir, From Broken to Beautifully Broken, reveals how she transformed pain into power and found beauty in the broken parts of her life. Her story reminds us that no matter how dark things get, there’s always hope for recovery and healing.
This is Part 1 of Ella’s story—tune in next week for the continuation!
Key Takeaways:
Mental Health Is Health: Ella’s story underscores the importance of addressing mental health with the same care as physical health.
The Power of Sharing: By sharing her journey, Ella inspires others to open up and break the silence around their struggles.
Support Systems Save Lives: Strong support systems can make all the difference in helping people find their path to healing.
Connect with Our Guest, Ella:
http://www.ellashae.com
https://www.instagram.com/ellashae_author
https://www.linkedin.com/in/elisa-d%E2%80%99amelio-5a74b4289/
"Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads" is a podcast born from G-Rex’s personal mental health journey, beginning with a life-changing breakdown in 2022. Supported by her wife, the 988 helpline, and her faith, G-Rex found a path to healing and vowed to normalize conversations around mental health. Co-hosted with her best friend, Dirty Skittles, the podcast dives into life’s mental health struggles, relationships, and personal growth, creating a safe space for open, honest dialogue. With practical insights and real talk, the show offers listeners a supportive community, reminding everyone it’s okay not to be okay and to reach out for help.